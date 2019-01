WHAT: A hospital fundraising PSA from the Philippines that may also be the most adorable Rogue One: A Star Wars Story promo ever.

WHO: Globe Telecom

WHY WE CARE: Look, everyone loves a little Star Wars character. Just ask VW. Here, though, instead of selling cars we get a rather unique movie marketing tie-in to raise money for the children’s ward at a Philippines hospital. No spoilers here, but let’s just say you might want to hug an Imperial Stormtrooper afterwards.