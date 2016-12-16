Inside The Multimillion-Dollar Ugly Christmas Sweater Industry

It’s been nearly a decade since Ragstock’s Chicago-based store manager and buyer asked the company to send over any holiday sweaters they came across.

After all, it wasn’t uncommon to find the sometimes comically ugly apparel—typically hand-knit by relatives, decorated with holiday paraphernalia, and given as gifts—passing through the new and vintage clothing chain’s sorting facilities.

“He had some customers asking for them, so we put a rack in his store, which sold out almost immediately,” says Libby Finn, president of the Minneapolis-based company. “From there we started saving all of those holiday sweaters year-round.”

Today, Ragstock sells holiday sweaters at all 34 of its locations across the Midwest, and through its online store dedicated entirely to the holiday sweaters, thesweaterstore.com.

“It just continued to grow and grow and grow, and eventually we got to where we are now, which is completely mainstream. You can get these sweaters everywhere,” she says, adding that traffic to the website directly from searches for or related to “ugly sweaters” grew by 200% between 2012 and 2015.

Once a seasonal, handmade product that was either found wrapped under a Christmas tree or at the bottom of a vintage clothing bin, today ugly holiday sweaters have morphed from cottage industry to seasonal industry to a year-round enterprise potentially worth millions of dollars.

Online retailers now spend 10 months of the year gearing up for ugly holiday sweater season, while major retailers across the country, such as Macy’s, Target, and Walmart, dedicate large portions of prime rack space to the annual holiday trend. Competition has even begun spurning innovation, with 2016 seeing the creation of a number of new tech tools dedicated to ugly holiday sweaters.