10 CEOs Share Their Secrets To Keeping Employees Motivated (And Happy) In December

The month of December, perhaps more than any other time of the year, is the ultimate tightrope act for bosses. Be too loose with keeping your employees on track and risk hurting business. But be too strict and face coming off as a Grinch, and possibly damage employee morale long after the holidays have ended.

So how can business leaders motivate employees to stay productive and motivated during the holidays? We spoke to 10 CEOs across myriad industries to reveal their best practices. Here’s what they had to say, in their own words:

“This time of year is especially busy for our business, with our entire team working extra hard to sell, produce, and ship out product in time for the holidays. This can mean working late nights and weekends to make sure everything goes smoothly. We strive to reward and balance this extra effort with positive recognition of everyone’s contributions, extra time off once the work is successfully completed, and of course having fun together as a team with a big holiday party. This year in particular, we’re going to a nearby fun park where we can relieve any built-up stress with laser tag or a competitive go-kart race. We’re true believers in ‘work hard, play hard,’ getting things done and celebrating successes together.”

— Mark Buff, CEO of Mohu the Cord Cutting Company

“The holidays can create a lot of stress for employees–with holiday shopping to finish, family gatherings to prepare for, and traveling to visit loved ones. In order to combat these stresses, which can reduce morale and productivity, we encourage our teams to work remotely as needed. This is something we offer throughout the year but is particularly important during the holidays when a rigid schedule or commute can become an extra burden.

“To further promote this, our company even offers VR staff meetings that enable employees from across the country to connect and collaborate even when they’re physically far away. This kind of flexibility gives our employees peace of mind that they’re doing their jobs, while also taking part in everything the holidays are about. Furthermore, for those employees who still come into the office for work, we hold in-house happy hours, which we’ve found not only help to ease stress and celebrate the holiday season but encourage team building and creativity within the office.”

— Abi Mandelbaum, CEO of virtual reality company YouVisit



“Providing adequate time off to allow employees to recognize holidays and volunteer opportunities are important. I encourage employees to recognize the various holiday periods and respect the time off that is needed to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa, to name a few. I also provide employees with the opportunity to take paid time off to volunteer in their communities, and our culture committee works with each facility to arrange food and/or clothing donations or to adopt a local family in need. I found that when employees are able to spend time with family or to care for others in need, that is the motivator that gets them through the stress of the holiday season.”

— Tim Estes, CEO of cognitive computing company Digital Reasoning

“At a time of year when team members are often thinking about the year ahead and what their New Year’s resolutions will be, set them up for success by helping them learn something new in a fun, stress-free way. If there is a skill specific to your business that’s essential for employees to master, turn it into a game or friendly competition rather than bringing them to a seminar. Or if there is something everyone in the office has been buzzing about–like the “escape room” challenges growing in popularity–take them to a totally out-of-the-box activity or class rather than a traditional holiday party to give them the chance to learn while stepping out of their comfort zone as a team.”

— Sue Yannaccone, president & CEO of ERA Real Estate