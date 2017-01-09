What’s The Best Leadership Advice You Ever Received?

We invited attendees of Fast Company’s recent Innovation Festival to share the most essential lessons they’ve learned so far in their careers.

“Leadership comes in many forms. Figure out how your quietness strengthens your leadership style.” —Elaine Mau, senior product designer, Allstate

“Stay focused, and don’t try to win a popularity contest.” —Ruma Samdani, director of strategic initiatives and innovation, AARP

“My first boss told me to look for ways that all parties can win, and try never to leave an exchange where someone feels taken advantage of or devalued.” —Amy Fox, chief brand officer, Box Boulevard

“Learn to follow first.” —Sapar Karyagdyyev, managing director, Gamingtec

“Sometimes you just need to let people discover the next steps by themselves. The only thing you can do is nudge.” —Juliana Proserpio, cofounder and principal, Echos Innovation Lab

“My southern dad always said to ‘get my lessons.’ That was his way of saying to obtain information so you’re equipped to succeed.” —Tameka Mullins, director of social media and marketing, Lyric Fire Social Media Services