In Oklahoma, People Are Suing Fracking Companies After Earthquakes Damaged Their Houses

On November 7, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck the small town of Cushing, Oklahoma. In the next 30 days, there were 43 more earthquakes in the area.

As in the rest of Oklahoma, earthquakes were incredibly rare in Cushing before 2009, when the rise of fracking and injecting wastewater underground and the rise of earthquakes began simultaneously. Now something else is becoming more common in Oklahoma: Lawsuits against the fossil fuel companies whose operations are the likely cause of all the quakes.

In Cushing–a quintessential oil town that calls itself the “Pipeline Crossroads of the World,” and where there are storage tanks that can hold 90 million barrels of crude–a group of citizens filed a class-action suit against local oil and gas companies on December 6.

That came about a month after residents in Pawnee, Oklahoma, filed a similar class-action suit over a 5.8-magnitude earthquake there (the state’s biggest earthquake ever). If more large earthquakes happen in the state–which is likely–more suits are likely to follow.

In the Cushing and Pawnee suits, if the class-action suits move forward, anyone who’s property was damaged in one of the earthquakes will be able to join the suit.

At some houses and businesses, brick chimneys crumbled after the quakes, roofs sagged, and doors no longer close because they’re skewed. In other cases, the entire house is damaged.

“In some instances, there’s so much structural damage that you don’t know where to begin, and it’s probably going to end up being a teardown,” says Curt Marshall, associate attorney at Weitz & Luxenberg, a firm litigating several earthquake lawsuits in Oklahoma.