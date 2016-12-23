Extreme Heat, Melting Ice, And An Uncertain Future: 2016 In Climate

In 2016–almost certain to be the hottest year on record for the planet–a heat wave melted roads in India and killed hundreds of people. Climate change claimed its first extinct mammal . Arctic sea ice shrunk to a new record low; the Great Barrier reef suffered the worst die-off of coral on record.

Massive “500-year” and “1,000-year” storms flooded Louisiana, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Maryland, while Hurricane Matthew–likely worsened by warm seas–killed more than 1,000 people in Haiti. The Great Smoky Mountains, usually foggy, caught on fire. 1,500,000 acres burned in Canada. The everyday effects of climate change are already very visible.

Global levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere passed 400 parts per million, likely the highest it’s been in 4.5 million years.

On the other hand, global CO2 emissions didn’t grow in 2016. China banned new coal mines and installed record numbers of wind and solar farms. Cities are beginning to study future impacts–such as which neighborhoods might end up underwater–and plan to adapt. (Madrid plans to cover itself in greenery to fight heat waves and storms.) More renewable capacity now exists around the world than coal. The Paris climate agreement, with the international goal to limit warming to two degrees Celsius, took effect.

But the Paris agreement–and much other progress–is also threatened by the incoming administration in the U.S. Trump, who says “nobody really knows” if climate change is real, has threatened to pull funding from the Paris deal. The new heads of NASA, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of the Interior and the Department of Energy all question climate change. 2017 will be another interesting year.

