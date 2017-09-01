How To Hold Meetings People Want To Attend

Start by making sure you've invited all the right people.

"Meetings should be like an episode of Friends: You know how they’re going to end when they start. When people come in knowing what 30 minutes of their time is going to accomplish, they galvanize around the mission." —Brad Soulas, Associate creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi

"Only invite people who need to be there. And always invite people who need to be there. They are two sides of the same coin. Too often you’re in-viting everyone because you’ve got a culture where you need to cover yourself in some way." —Susan Reilly Salgado, Founder, Hospitality Quotient

"We favor quick, one-on-one conversations over gathering 18 people in a room. Walk to people’s desks, ask a question, and resolve it quickly." —Merrill Stubbs, Cofounder, Food52

"We’re experimenting with meetings that are 20 minutes rather than 30, or 45 rather than an hour. That time can be wildly productive, and no one has ever said, ‘I wish that meeting was 10 minutes longer.’ " —Trevor O’Brien, Chief technology officer and partner, Deutsch

A version of this article appeared in the February 2017 issue of Fast Company magazine.