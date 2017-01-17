“Something Special And Valuable”: Katie Holmes Gives All She Has To Directorial Debut

In the new two-Kleenex drama, All We Had, Katie Holmes plays a single mother making her way in the world. It’s a role she knows in and out, thanks to the stringent demands of her director: herself.

The veteran actor’s debut as a filmmaker is about an alcohol-abusing nomad and her precocious daughter, who are struggling to build a life together while the financial crisis of 2008 looms overhead. Although Holmes’s connection to the character clearly shines through in her performance, it wasn’t any personal experience that drove her to direct All We Had, which is now available on iTunes.

“I chose this project not because I’m a mom,” she says. “I chose it because I felt like this story had value in the way that these characters treat each other and the way that they learn from their experiences and carry on. I thought that was something special and valuable to put out in the world.”

Holmes has kept a relatively low-profile recently, appearing in occasional films like The Giver and, well, the Adam Sandler gender-bender Jack and Jill. For at least the past 10 years, though, she’s been quietly working toward a leap into directing. Prior to All We Had, her biggest step toward this goal was the ESPN 30 for 30 entry, Eternal Princess, which she directed in 2015. The short documentary followed the life of Olympic gymnast Nadia Comaneci.

“I felt like [making Eternal Princess] gave me some confidence,” Holmes says. “Just the process of telling that story and crafting it and editing; picking the music, finding a poetry in that. It all gave me confidence to try a narrative and the size of this story felt doable to me for a first-time feature.”

As Holmes became more convinced it was time to direct her first film, she sat down with the book department at ICM, her talent agency, and worked her way through a towering pile of books she could potentially option. Of all the available offerings, the one that truly spoke to her was the 2014 novel, All We Had, by Anne Weatherwax. She fell in love with all the characters, but especially the unconventional mother-daughter relationship that forms the heart of the book.

“It isn’t a traditional mother-daughter relationship,” Holmes says. “Sometimes Rita’s the daughter and Ruthie’s the mom. And I liked that these characters are going through some very hard things but there’s a resilience to them and a quality of humanity.”