Ronda Rousey Updates The Classic Pantene Slogan To “Don’t Hate Me Because I’m Strong”

WHO: Pantene, Grey New York

WHY WE CARE: Back in the ’80s, Kelly LeBrock requested we not begrudge her beauty in a long-running Pantene campaign (she also starred in the classic Weird Science so, you know, she was on a hot streak). Here, former UFC champ Ronda Rousey updates that tagline with a distinctly more empowering message. Striking a defiant tone, both about women and strength, but also her own personal resilience. Rousey lost her UFC women’s bantamweight title last November, ending a long unbeaten streak and casting doubt on her previously hailed invincibility. The timing works too, as Rousey returns to the octagon on December 30th for her first fight since her title loss.