The Year In Post-Truth, Day Seven: Nobody Respects Women More Than Donald Trump

Oxford Dictionaries defines its official Word of the Year, post-truth, as “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.” This month, we will briefly highlight each day a major moment from 2016 that most exemplifies the concept of post-truth. Many of these moments will, inevitably, pertain to our president-elect.

By electing Donald Trump, America has sent a signal to women around the world that what Trump said to Billy Bush was just locker room talk, despite the fact that he was not actually in a locker room when he said it, but rather a professional situation with a microphone on his lapel. I recently got into an argument with a Trump supporter about this issue and when I brought up Trump’s statements to Bush, the supporter responded, “Everybody talks like that.” The post-election, post-truth reality is that a lot of people now believe that everybody does. And the women of America are going to have to reckon with that. Big league.