Prolific founders and business leaders, including executives from Facebook, NASA, Sonos, and Slack, share some of the advice that has guided them throughout their careers. Click through our slideshow above to read insights from the 2016 Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York.

Never miss a story. Join us in New York City. Get updates about the 2017 Fast Company Innovation Festival delivered to your inbox. Send I'd also like to receive special Fast Company offers