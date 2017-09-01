What Influencers From Adobe And The New Republic Are Into Now

$56, shopsoko.com

"I love Soko jewelry’s stunning statement pieces that are handcrafted in Nairobi, Kenya. They offer a wide array of accessories. The company helps local artisans expand their markets globally and allows the craftspeople to retain up to 35% of revenue from each sale." —Nora Feeney Pittenger, Business development director, Fair Trade USA

Free, figma.com

"Figma is a web-based UX tool that I’ve only just started using. I am extremely excited by the platform, which has innovative vector network tools and a collaborative system that makes it a very simple and fun way to develop apps. It’s perfect for beginners." —Harry Lees, Design director, Alpha Audiotronics

From $30, owneys.com

"Owney’s is created from non-GMO molasses in a female-owned and-run distillery in Brooklyn. It’s my new go-to happy-hour order." —Dana DiRaimondo, Partner, DiRaimondo & Schroeder LLP

From $40, needabump.com

"It packs all you need in a small, stylish package: battery, USB adapter, charging cable, and organizer that keeps everything tangle free." —Luis Lee, User experience designer

From $10, chikarashi.com

"Poké bowls have become very mainstream this year. I was recently in New York, and I tried Chikarashi’s version in Chinatown. The fish and other ingredients were on point—fresh and perfectly seasoned." —Jiyoung Chang, Senior program manager, Adobe

From $85, rains.dk

"The Danes know how to make amazing rain gear. I was introduced to the Rains brand by my sibling and have not looked back. Their raincoats are the best—lightweight and easy to tuck away." —Steph Leke, Media relations manager, The New Republic

Ban.do Planner [Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]

From $20, bando.com

"I need organization to accomplish pretty much anything. Ban.do agendas are so cute and fit easily into my purse. They come with adorable stickers and reminders for things like National Taco Day." —Alyssa DiGirolamo, Organizational development coordinator, OnDeck

From $20, hylamide.com

"Deciem is a beauty company that carries exciting, independent skin-care brands with extremely interesting technological propositions. Hylamide’s Boost serums come in five varieties, such as Glow, which uses keto sugar to make skin more radiant. They’re cool as hell." —Jennifer Murtell, Cofounder and vice president, Navy Agency

Y7 yoga studios

From $25, y7-studio.com

"The Y7 yoga classes, in New York City, combine high-energy flow sequences, hip-hop beats, candlelit studios, and an amazing community of passionate teachers to make yoga feel more like dance class." —Kit Krugman, Chief curator, Co:Collective

Free, weatherspark.com

"I’ve been geeking out over this weather site. It’s great for comparing places or planning a vacation—you can see the likelihood for rain, clouds, etc. And you can easily see how it changes over the months of the year." —Pete Wendt, Product manager, Honda

A version of this article appeared in the February 2017 issue of Fast Company magazine.