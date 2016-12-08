Why More Gadgets Powered By Amazon’s Alexa Could Invade Your Home Soon

If you want to peer into the future of Amazon, don’t stop with the Echo connected speaker.

Instead, consider all the other devices Amazon wants to imbue with Alexa voice controls, from thermostats and light bulbs to smart TVs and connected cars. The goal, presumably, is to make Amazon’s virtual assistant ubiquitous, even when there’s no Amazon hardware in sight.

But so far, that vision has been slow to materialize. Although Amazon first announced Alexa’s availability for third-party devices in mid-2015, you can count on one hand the number of products that take advantage–including an intercom, a smartwatch, and a jumbo-size tablet. (GE also just announced an Alexa-enabled desk lamp, available next year.)

Even for the devices that have arrived, hardware makers haven’t received much guidance on the challenging task of supporting Alexa voice commands from across the room–rather than by making users push a button on the device–so for the most part they haven’t bothered. And Alexa is a much less compelling experience if it isn’t hands-free.

Conexant’s kit helps engineers quickly prototype third-party devices that speak Alexa.

All this could change now that Amazon is partnering with Conexant, a maker of voice processor chips and software, on a development kit for Alexa devices. By hooking up a Raspberry Pi mini-computer with one of Conexant’s dual-microphone kits, hardware makers can start prototyping Alexa-ready gadgets in a matter of days, rather than months, and they won’t have to figure out the tricky technology of far-field voice recognition on their own.

“In the past, there were disparate components that [engineers] had to put together to determine what the right audio front-end was for them to connect to Alexa,” says Priya Abani, the director of Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service program. “This basically will make it easier for device manufacturers to enter Alexa into their products, by providing a good-quality, cost-effective reference solution.”

The voice processor inside the Alexa developer kit has been available for about a year, but Conexant president Saleel Awsare says the company has now fine-tuned the microphone placement and voice recognition algorithms for Alexa, which should help separate voice commands from music and background noise.