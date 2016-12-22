Verily Created A Spoon That Helps People With Movement Disorders Eat Independently

Stefanie Putnam, 32, beams with joy as she takes a bite of rice at Verily’s office cafeteria in South San Francisco. She’s here to show off a new spoon that, developed by the research company with her input, can help people with movement disorders eat independently for the first time.

In 2009, Putnam was in a swimming accident that left her paralyzed from her shoulders down to her hands. That didn’t stop her from accomplishing some of her biggest goals, including competing in the World Para-Driving Championships earlier this year. But it did make some everyday tasks challenging.

“Besides breathing, one of the most important things in human life is being able to feed yourself,” says Putnam, who travels with her service dog, Pez. Without the new spoon, she has to be fed by a caregiver or sip food through a straw. “There would be times when my parents would try to feed me, and I’d take it so personally and refuse to eat.”

Putnam has been providing feedback on the spoon, called Liftware Level ($195), for about two years. “Stefanie was involved with the whole process,” says Verily’s technical lead, Anupam Pathak, who manages the Liftware project. “We would have three or four versions for her to try out, and then we’d incorporate a lot of things that she asked for.” The spoon was released to the public on December 1 of this year, with an accompanying fork attachment for $34.95.

As Pathak demonstrates, the spoon integrates sensors on both sides of the handle to allow for a variety of hand movements, including twisting and rotation, while staying level. A strap on the end of the device is designed for users like Stephanie who can’t close their hands easily.

Putnam can use the spoon’s charger thanks to a loop that she can maneuver with her thumb. For other electronics, like computer and phone chargers, she often resorts to using her teeth. “Finally, I’m not risking electrocuting myself,” she says, sighing.

The Liftware Level’s charger.

These days, Putnam carries the spoon with her everywhere and eats out with friends without thinking twice. Recently, it occurred to her to ask her father if she could feed him for a change. “I took the spoon and started taking the coffee out of his cup,” she says. “It dawned on me in that moment that I could have a family. I could have children someday and be able to take care of them.”