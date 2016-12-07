advertisement
“The Circle” Is Definitely Not About Google Or The Tyranny of Total Transparency

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

WHAT: The first trailer for next year’s examination of The Way We Live Now/feature-length Black Mirror episode, The Circle.

WHO: The End of the Tour director James Ponsoldt, stars Emma Watson and Tom Hanks, and author Dave Eggers.

WHY WE CARE: Dave Eggers has sworn up and down that his recent novel, The Circle, is not about any company specifically. What he likely means is that it is based 75% on Google and 25% on Facebook, but who’s counting? In the film version, Emma Watson plays a new hire to a monolithic tech company that preaches total transparency. Tom Hanks plays the CEO, in what looks like an ominous turn that should nicely offset his recent penchant for playing ripped-from-the-news heroes. Although the last combination of Hanks and Eggers in a film, 2015’s A Hologram for the King, had scant cultural impact, The Circle stands to appeal to a much broader audience. Most people are at least a little worried about their information floating in the air all around us–even more so lately, since a presidential candidate spent the entire final stretch of her campaign mired in daily leaked emails. A somber cover of Hall and Oates’s “Private Eyes” plays throughout this first trailer, with its “They’re watching you” hook perhaps a little too on the nose, but certainly accurate.

