How Buzzfeed Turned Its Viral Cooking Site Into A Viral Cookbook

If you’ve ever used Facebook, you’ve probably seen Tasty. The reach of Buzzfeed’s food vertical is almost impossible to fathom: The company claims 50% of all Americans see a Tasty video every month–which back of napkin math equates to almost every Facebook user in the country seeing the content over that span.

Tasty heard one question from fans over and over again: When would it release a cookbook? But there’s an old saying in publishing: If you try to make your audience everyone, your audience will be no one.

So Tasty didn’t release a single book for everyone. Instead, it released a book that could be customized more than 100,000 different ways. Tasty the Cookbook, available now for $35, is printed on demand to your particular tastes.

“Tasty is not the food authority,” explains Ashley McCollum, Tasty general manager. “What Tasty really is? What you share customizes your own feed, and what your friends share customizes your feed.” Because so much of Tasty is experienced on Facebook, for most of us Tasty is a publication shaped by algorithm. It is, in essence, already personalized to all of us as our own food bubble, and that’s why it can scale so large.

But books aren’t driven by algorithm. They’re printed once and distributed to everyone. And no publisher Buzzfeed approached wanted to touch custom cookbooks.

Enter Ben Kaufman, founder of the crowdsourced invention studio Quirky, who now runs the Product Lab at BuzzFeed. While he only started at the company in early October, in just over five weeks he and McCollum came up with a solution. They found a printing partner who could produce Tasty books on-demand. All Buzzfeed needed to do was send off a PDF and the book directly to a networked HP Indigo press, and it could be printed completely custom–allowing every shopper to print their own book with the equivalent of a really, really nice desktop inkjet printer.

But the larger question about the project remained. How would a reader decide what went inside?