How This MailChimp Employee Limits His Email Time To 90 Minutes A Day

A lot of people see email as a chore, but for me and many of my colleagues at MailChimp, it’s the center of our work universe. But that doesn’t mean I spend all day rummaging through my inbox. In fact, I cap the time I devote to managing emails to 90 minutes every day.

I try to have no more than 60–70 emails in my inbox at any given time.

It took me a while to get to that point. I tried a few approaches that didn’t work for me–at all–before landing on the one that does. But in the process, I learned that if you’re overwhelmed by your inbox, a few key adjustments can make a world of difference. For me, it’s all about developing simple systems, sticking to them, and keeping on top of my inbound messages.

Once upon a time, I made folders for everything. I had color-coded folders for messages from my boss, notes about specific projects, emails I needed to take action on, and several more. I thought this would save time, but in reality I was spending less time working and more time trying to remember my filing system.

If I received an email from my boss about a project I was working on, which I also needed to take action on, where should it go? And would I remember where to look for it later? What did orange mean again? And purple?

My next move was to scrap the folders, but as a result my inbox became a jumbled mess. No system wasn’t any better than a cumbersome system. It wasn’t long before I decided to overhaul my approach once again, assigning a new overall function to my entire inbox: I’d no longer try to sort emails by subject, but tackle them according to the type of action they each required. Here’s how it works.

Now, I reserve my inbox only for messages I need to address, marking the most important ones “unread” if I can’t deal with them right away.

It may sound counterintuitive to do that–wouldn’t you want to read the most urgent stuff right away? Yes, and I often still do. But marking them “unread,” as opposed to flagging them with a certain color, or dragging them into this or that folder, is the simplest way I’ve found to prevent them from getting lost in the shuffle. Plus, I don’t have to move those emails–they stay in my main inbox, where I know they’ll remain top-of-mind until I can get to them.