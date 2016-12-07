Exclusive: Your First Look At Nicki Minaj’s New Mobile Game

Nicki Minaj’s life has been boiled down to a game that puts you right in the shoes of the glam Grammy-winning rapper. Decorate your very own Queens apartment. Don a skintight bodysuit courtesy of designer Mark Fast. And above all, do the work.

Minaj is the latest famous person to get her own app game with makers Glu Mobile, who have previously produced celebrity role-play games like Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and Britney Spears: American Dream. The games are highly addictive, but tend to follow the same formula with the same ultimate goal: rise to the top.

Minaj’s version sees the game get a tech facelift. Users will be able to record their own voice and mix it with custom beats, so they too can try to make it in the rap game (and Minaj herself just might be listening). “You’re getting to a play a game but you also get to learn about the business,” Minaj says in the clip. “I want everything to feel like reality.”

Something about a Minaj-centered ascent to fame feels fresher than the story of a Kardashian or yet another pop princess. Perhaps its Minaj’s more normal-seeming history–growing up in Queens as an immigrant to the U.S., building a career from nothing. It’s easier to pretend we too can make a song as great as “Super Bass.”

And if for no other reason, play the game because there’s a fictional club called Truffle Butter, which seems about the most appropriate name for a club I can think of.