How To Lead In 2017

I didn’t know what to do. A protester had just stood up in the audience, shouting questions toward the stage, where I was moderating. As host of the event, it was my responsibility to defuse the situation. But how?

That’s when PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, one of my guests onstage, stepped in. Nooyi calmly and firmly addressed the question with no hint of defensiveness. The audience applauded. When another protester tried to interrupt the session again several minutes later, the people seated nearby shouted down the disrupter. Completely unruffled, Nooyi continued on with our interview. The crowd came away even more impressed by her. She turned adversity to her advantage.

There are other compelling messages that Nooyi delivered that day, but I find myself coming back again and again to how she dealt with those outbursts. We all have a vision, overt or subconscious, of how we expect things to unfold. But as heavyweight fighter Mike Tyson once said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” So what do we do when the unexpected arrives? How do we adjust?

This may be the central leadership question of 2017. The past two decades have brought wave after wave of changes: from 9/11, Al Qaeda, and ISIS to Google, Facebook, and An Inconvenient Truth. We’ve weathered tsunamis, earthquakes, and hurricanes. We’ve decoded the human genome and put massive computing power in the palm of your hand. And yet all this is arguably only a prelude for changes still to come—a prospect of great excitement for some, deep suspicion for others.

In the midst of a chaotic transition that seems more unpredictable than ever, we handpicked more than 200 top business and cultural leaders to speak at the second Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York. Delving into topics from startup culture to space exploration, mindfulness to mass-market impact, user-experience design to criminal justice reform, they delivered a slew of eye-opening perspectives. What unified their message was a focus on finding purpose in your work.

This special report highlights lessons from more than 96 of those speakers, chosen by our writers and editors to inspire, instruct, and hopefully energize continued creativity and progress despite the uncertainty of what we face in the coming year. The insights are both provocative and reassuring. Here are seven that particularly speak to me.

1. True Leadership Requires More Than Just Agility And Quick Thinking

As impressive as Nooyi was in handling protesters, the most revealing moment during her session came later. I asked her whether championing healthier eating was inauthentic for PepsiCo, as a purveyor of soda and salty snacks. She answered with refreshing candor, noting that she hadn’t created Pepsi or Doritos, which are part of what she calls the company’s “fun-for-you” portfolio. Her role as CEO is tricky: Even if she wanted to elim­inate these products, she can’t. Thousands of jobs would be lost, and she’d be fired for damaging the company’s business. Yet if its product offerings were all high-sugar, high-salt, PepsiCo would alienate health-conscious consumers, limit the talent pools from which it recruits, and narrow the appeal of its brand. Nooyi’s solution has been to reframe PepsiCo around what she’s called Performance with Purpose, adding more “good-for-you” products and emphasizing pillars like environmental responsibility and wom­en’s empowerment. While investors initially reacted skeptically to this socially tinged mission, it has produced impressive results and provided a North Star in maintaining cultural relevance for the company.