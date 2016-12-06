Did Tim Cook Protest Too Much Over This Dismal Apple Watch Report?

On Monday, IDC came out with a gloomy report on the sales prospects of the Apple Watch, estimating that sales had fallen 71% in the September-ending quarter and that the device accounted for just 5% of total wearables sales—an estimate that included fitness trackers like FitBit, too.

Many tech blogs ran with the story, prompting an uncharacteristically strong public response from none other than Tim Cook himself. In an interview with Reuters, the Apple CEO said Apple Watch “sell through” (actual sales, not just inventory shipped to stores) during the first week of the holiday season was the strongest the product has ever seen.

“Our data shows that Apple Watch is doing great and looks to be one of the most popular holiday gifts this year,” Cook said in the email response.

Cook is probably painting an accurate picture of the watch’s overall holiday sales. Neil Cybart, an analyst with Above Avalon, says Apple Watch could sell close to 5 million units this holiday quarter, making it the best quarter yet for the device. And longtime Apple analyst Tim Bajarin has a similar assessment.

“It does look like Apple Watch sales are strong for this quarter and they could sell between 4-5 million this holiday,” Bajarin says. “Tim Cook’s comments are accurate in that they are setting records, although it is hard to tell the actual numbers since Apple does not publish them.”

In truth, the IDC report was a bit misleading. As professional Apple-watcher John Gruber pointed out on the Daring Fireball blog, consumers already knew Apple was going to launch its new Apple Watch Series 2 at the end of September, so naturally many would-be buyers held off on purchasing.

“IDC often pulls numbers out of its collective ass…” Gruber quipped. (To be fair, IDC, like virtually all analyst firms that make them, has taken criticism for its future projections; but the firm’s estimates of unit shipments and market shares in the past are generally trusted.)