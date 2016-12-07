Can Rubicon’s Customizable Ad Filter Make Online Advertising Less Annoying?

Websites and social networks are becoming junkyards of trashy advertising that blocks content (pop-ups), blares nonsense (autoplay video ads), grosses you out (toenail fungus cures), and peddles fake news (No, Chuck Norris is not dead). Today, Rubicon Project, an ad exchange company that robotically slaps advertising on a million websites and 20,000 mobile apps, introduced a browser plug-in that lets people block some of the worst offenders. But don’t call it an ad blocker.

“Ad filter is probably more appropriate than ad blocker,” Frank Addante, the company’s founder and CEO, tells Fast Company. “It’s really giving consumers choices over what they want to see or not on sites.”

The plug-in, called Project Awesome, will filter not only ads placed by Rubicon but also by any other ad exchanges, including inside Facebook. A forthcoming app will do the same for ads in mobile browsers and apps. But this will take time—if it succeeds at all, that is. Project Awesome launched in a test phase with a private beta (you can request access), and only for the Chrome browser.

“By no means are we saying we’ve got this all figured out and it’s perfect,” says Addante. “We want to work with consumers, we want to work with publishers and application developers, and we also want to work with the advertisers and agencies … and all the ad networks.” Addante says that he’ll need buy-in from across the publishing and ad industries to make the system work.

Picking topics for ads.

Rubicon isn’t the biggest exchange, but it’s not small, either. It handles 12 trillion bid requests per month from 500,000 advertisers, which are seen by more than a billion people on desktop and mobile. Clients include Condé Nast, News Corp, Reuters, Spotify, The Economist, The Guardian, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, and Zynga.

Plug-ins for Firefox and Safari are in the works, but Microsoft’s Edge will be tricky, since it doesn’t support plug-ins. “They have a different architecture, so we have to think about it,” says Shekhar Yadav, SVP of technology. In the future, he says, Project Awesome will be able to filter video advertising, ads that peddle fake news stories (a scourge of Facebook), and paid-placement links to articles on other sites (many of dubious quality) from services like Outbrain and Taboola. One day, the service will also let people block ads from any companies they have chosen to boycott. Consumers themselves could decide to keep Kellogg’s ads (or any other ads) off Breitbart, or the New York Times, or anywhere else.

Why would an ad-serving company provide a tool that blocks ads? Perhaps as an alternative to the more draconian tools that people are increasingly installing, particularly industry leader Adblock Plus, which the company says is running on 100 million devices. Adblock Plus, by default, only allows ads to go through if they meet its guidelines for being unobtrusive, and it takes a cut of revenue from those ads on larger sites. Users can also set the tool to block all advertising. (Mobile browsers, like Safari for iOS, also have built-in ad blockers.) With Project Awesome, Rubicon is offering an alternative, by letting people receive just the ads they are interested in—which will allow companies to reach just the people who want to hear from them, says Rubicon.