How To Use Your Office Holiday Party To Advance Your Career

We’ve all heard office holiday party horror stories. Drunken coworkers committing faux pas that become watercooler gossip on Monday morning. Instead of simply surviving the night without embarrassing yourself, seize the day and advance your career.

“Consider the office party as the best opportunity annually to speak with people you normally have limited exposure to,” says Caroline Stokes, founder of the executive search and coaching firm FORWARD. “The person working the room seeing how others make an impact within the company and maybe sharing commonalities will be making authentic strategic alliances for the challenges in 2017 and beyond.”

Holiday parties are unique events because they allow titles and organizational levels to fall away, says management coach Jeffrey Kelly. “This lets anyone interact with just about anyone as long as they are providing half of a conversation of value,” he says. “So, it is a great opportunity to build relationships with people who influence the company.”

It’s best to build a game plan. Here are seven tips for using the company holiday party to boost your career in 2017:

Find out who is attending and ask the host if he or she will give you couple of key warm introductions based on your goals, suggests Judy Robinett, author of How to Be a Power Connector. You can also think about people who will be at the party that are natural connectors and try to be their “wingman,” she adds.

It’s also a good idea to preplan conversation topics, says Walt L. Jones III, principal at SEQ Advisory Group, a strategy and management consulting firm.

“Do your homework on your management team,” he says. “Are they golfers or art lovers? Show genuine interest by reading on the subject and spark up conversation.”