The Most Dramatic Thing You’ll See Today: A Literal Adaptation Of “Bohemian Rhapsody”

WHAT: A “literal” short film adaptation of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”

WHY WE CARE: Have you ever listened to the lyrics to “Bohemian Rhapsody”–like, really, really listened to them? Better yet, have you ever just read the lyrics out loud? Queen’s iconic rock opera has some of the most haunting and dumbfounding lyrics one can cram into six minutes–and now the team at video production company Corridor Digital has spun those lyrics into a surprisingly gripping short film. It’s got murder, drugs, a police shootout, and, of course, “Mama!!!!”

It’s not a literal adaptation, per se (I see no Beelzebub) and they do skip the fourth verse:

So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye?

So you think you can love me and leave me to die?

Oh, baby, can’t do this to me, baby!

Just gotta get out, just gotta get right outta here!

However, Corridor Digital has seemingly done the impossible by making Queen’s classic even more dramatic that it already is.