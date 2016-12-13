advertisement
  • industrial internet

Intel On How Collaboration Can Conquer Outsized Challenges

By FastCo Works1 minute Read

At the recent Fast Company Innovation Festival, Tony Neal-Graves, Vice President of Internet of Things, General Manager of the Industrial & Internet Solutions Group at Intel, shared the company’s strategy of forming new collaborations—such as a recent pairing with GE—to take on massive technology projects. The result is a set of unique outcomes for customers and a broadening expertise for Intel itself.

