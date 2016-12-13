advertisement
How GE’s Improving Efficiency and the Environment With The Industrial Internet

By FastCo Works1 minute Read

At the recent Fast Company Innovation Festival, Deb Frodl, global executive director of GE’s Ecomagination strategy, discussed GE’s Predix platform and how the company expects to foster an ecosystem of developers creating digital solutions for efficiency and reduced emissions in energy, manufacturing, transportation, and other industries. By opening up to work with third-party developers, GE is accelerating construction of the industrial internet.

