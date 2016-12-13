The Partnerships That Are Creating A Greener Industrial Revolution

At the recent Fast Company Innovation Festival, Intel’s Tony Neal-Graves, Vice President of Internet of Things, General Manager of the Industrial & Internet Solutions Group at Intel and GE Ecomagination’s Deb Frodl, Global Executive Director, GE Ecomagination, joined Purpose CEO Jeremy Heimans and TechStars managing director Jenny Fielding to discuss the emerging industrial internet of things—how it’s expected to revolutionize manufacturing, reduce industry’s environmental impact, and usher in an era of intelligent machines.