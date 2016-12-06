Slicing And Dicing The Gender Wage Gap In 2016

French journalist Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr is said to have coined the phrase , plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose. Roughly translated, it means, “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”

The most recent report on the gender wage gap from PayScale, an online, crowd-sourced salary database, illustrates the nugget of truth held in the 150+ year old adage. Analyzing the results of a two-year study that gathered responses from more than 1.8 million employees across the U.S., PayScale found that while the gender wage gap is smaller than it was in last year’s report, pay differences persist between men and women working in the same jobs.

When controlling for factors like years of experience, education, company size, management responsibilities, skills, and others, PayScale found that a 2.4% difference between men’s and women’s earnings. The raw gap without those factors stands at 23.7%, closing slightly from 25.6% in 2015.

News flash for those hanging on to that 74¢-to-$1 as the ultimate indicator of the wage gap. It’s much more complex than that. That’s why PayScale broke out the gap by job level, age, industry, and state.

The raw data indicates that there is no state that has pay equity. However, the controlled results show a slightly more optimistic snapshot of wages. The largest controlled gap is in Louisiana where women make 7.4% less than men in the same jobs. Looking at it in terms of annual salary, the median male pay in Louisiana is $51,600 while a woman’s median pay is $47,800. The gap in this state has actually increased 1.4% in the last year.

In Rhode Island, Washington D.C., Vermont, and Connecticut, women are earning a tiny bit more than men in the same jobs (ranging from 0.2% to 1.6% more). These increases also reflect a narrowing of the wage gap from 2.5% in Vermont to 0.4% in Connecticut.

The reasons for shrinking wage gap are as complex as all the factors measured. But, for example, the Stamford-Norwalk-Bridgeport metro area in Connecticut was recently named one of the best places for female entrepreneurs. The growth of women-owned businesses in the state could be contributing to pay parity.