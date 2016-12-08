Ransomware Strikes Most Frequently In Las Vegas, Study Finds

While ransomware can infect computers anywhere, researchers from security firm Malwarebytes say certain cities have been particularly hard hit, with the Las Vegas area at the top of the list.

The Santa Clara company detects the malicious software on devices in the Las Vegas/Henderson area at a rate 500 times the average of the top 40 U.S. cities by ransomware detection, the company said this week. The city sees the most infections overall, as well as the most infections per computer and per resident, according to the company.

That may be in part due to the number of tourists and convention-goers bringing their laptops to Las Vegas—then, after days filled with work and play, forgetting all the lessons they’ve heard about keeping their computers safe, says Adam Kujawa, head of malware intelligence at Malwarebytes.

“They might have a few drinks, they’ll relax, they’ll see a show—that kind of environment is created almost specifically to lower people’s guards,” he says. “It makes it a really prime situation for cybercriminals to dupe users.”

After ransomware gets on a computer, it typically encrypts files and effectively holds them prisoner until the owner pays a bounty. It’s often installed by clicking on attachments in scam emails or through automated downloads from malware-infected websites.

While security firm Symantec said in a July report that the majority of ransomware infections are on consumer-owned, rather than corporate, machines, the attacks have also disabled computers at institutions from hospitals to police departments. Last month, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency shut down fare payment systems and offered free subway rides after the agency said ransomware struck more than 900 office computers.

“The SFMTA has never considered paying the ransom,” the agency said in a statement. “We have an information technology team in place that can restore our systems, and that is what they are doing.”