Watch David Beckham’s Tattoos Come To Life In Stunning UNICEF PSA

WHO: Unicef UK, BlindPig

WHY WE CARE: For once, Beckham’s torso is on show and no one will be thinking about how buff he is. Beckham sits on a stool as a camera pans in and out on his inkings, which spring to animated life, each presenting a chilling vignette of child abuse. Beckham is virtually forgotten as the episodes of violence and abuse in the home, in school and online, play out.

Linking violence against children with tattoos is deliberate, rather than a handy storytelling device. The film aims to make the point that the damage from child abuse does not go away. As Beckham says in the film, “Violence against children marks them forever. It’s wrong. End it.” The film is part of the charity’s ongoing #ENDviolence campaign.