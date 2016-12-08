The Year In Post-Truth, Day Six: JT LeRoy And The Quest For Emotional Honesty

Oxford Dictionaries defines its official word of the year, post-truth, as “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.” This month, we will briefly highlight each day a major moment from 2016 that most exemplifies the concept of post-truth. Many of these moments will, inevitably, pertain to our president-elect.

The book The Travels of Sir John Mandeville, published in 1371, could very well mark the birth of the literary hoax. It’s uncertain who the author of the travelogue was (and if Mandeville ever existed), but the stories in the book are clearly fictions. The manuscript chronicles the adventures of an English knight in Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Persia, and Turkey. In one section, he encounters humans with the heads of dogs. In another, one-eyed giants are on the scene.

By comparison, the stories of JT LeRoy read as if they were very much ripped from modern headlines. A teenage, gender-fluid son of a truck-stop prostitute falls into homelessness, contracts HIV, learns to survive on the hardscrabble streets of San Francisco. These moving, gripping pieces, cataloged in the late-90s best sellers Sarah and The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, were written with so much exposed raw beauty, it’s no wonder that civilians and celebrities and Bono all responded in powerful ways.

The only problem, if it’s a problem at all, is that LeRoy didn’t exist. He was the spiritual doppelgänger of his creator, a woman named Laura Albert. Having endured a difficult childhood herself, Albert took to calling suicide-prevention hotlines for relief, and in the process developed the character who would be become LeRoy. In some of those real calls Albert identified herself as Terminator—the T in JT.

When the books blew up and the press swarmed, Albert employed her sister-in-law, Savannah Knoop, to play LeRoy, hipsterized in a blonde wig and wide sunglasses. Eventually, what the media gaveth, it tooketh away, pulling the curtain back on LeRoy in 2006 to reveal Albert as the true source of the stories.

For much of the next decade, Albert managed perhaps her most impressive public performance yet: She vanished from the gossipy spheres of art, film, literature, and fashion that had embraced LeRoy so fully.

“She had been basically curled up in a ball and excommunicated by the literary community,” filmmaker Jeff Feuerzeig told the Wall Street Journal in September. Feuerzeig knows this intimately: He convinced Albert to reemerge for his new documentary, Author: The JT LeRoy Story, which opened in theaters at the end of September.