10 Apps You Need To Survive The Holidays

Could the end of 2016 come any sooner? One week into December, you’re probably turning your attention to packing lists or menus for your holiday party. Whatever your plans are between now and the New Year—be it jet-setting or lazing on your parents’ couch—you might want to have some of these apps on hand.

TripIt

1. TripIt: This app will compile a dossier, if you will, of all your travel plans, giving you an overview of your hotel bookings, flight itineraries, and restaurant reservations in one place. If you’ve been procrastinating and need to book last-minute flights, another app worth downloading is Hopper.

Airbnb

2. Airbnb: The home-sharing platform recently debuted Experiences, which pairs travelers with hosts for local tours, classes, and other excursions. The Experiences feature is only available in 12 cities at the moment, but many of the outings—some of which span multiple days—are under $200 and range from cycling through Miami to a 3-day music and dance immersion in Cuba.

Any.do

3. Any.do: Chances are you’ll need a place to keep track of all your to-dos, between party planning and buying Christmas presents for friends and family. With Any.do, you can manage your to-do lists as you would with other similar apps—but you can also use its nifty new AI-powered assistant to take care of tasks that Any.do’s algorithm has determined a chatbot could help complete.

NYT Cooking

4. NYT Cooking: The New York Times cooking app is a bottomless trove of recipes—and it’s totally free, even if you don’t subscribe to the Times. Edited by food editor Sam Sifton, the app boasts more than 16,000 recipes from the newspaper’s archives and is aesthetically pleasing to boot, especially on an iPad. If you’re hosting a holiday party or attending a holiday potluck (or five), be sure to check out the Christmas 2016 section.

(Not)Recipes by Food52

5. (Not)Recipes by Food52: When you have a smattering of leftovers and groceries after your holiday party, you may not want to sift through recipes or put together an elaborate meal (if you’re in the mood to cook at all). Think of Food52’s app as an iteration of Instagram, but exclusively dedicated to food. It offers inspiration, rather than instruction, but photos are usually accompanied by captions descriptive enough for you to throw something similar together.

Audible

6. Audible: If your holiday plans involve a lot of traveling or hours spent in cramped quarters with family members, audiobooks are one way to pass the time and avoid any discussion of the election. Audible—otherwise known as that app you keep hearing ads for on your favorite podcast—has a library of more than 180,000 audiobooks and a 30-day free trial for new users.