The Cadillac Of Breast Pumps Is Beautiful, App-Connected, And Ridiculously Expensive

Janica Alvarez was intent on breastfeeding each of her three children but found that the pumps on the market were poorly designed and not getting any better over time. To improve the experience, she and her husband, Jeff, decided to take matters into their own hands and redesign a pump with nursing mothers in mind. Enter Naya, an app-controlled breast pump that’s shipping this week.

“The whole interaction and the whole experience was pretty abysmal,” Janica, who has a background in health care and was a molecular genetics researcher at Genentech before founding Naya, says of the pumps she used. “I felt like they didn’t express milk very well, there were a lot of parts to clean, they were super uncomfortable for me, and weren’t very quiet.”

Janica had tried three or four different pumps and didn’t like the experience with any of them. Recognizing that Janica was at her wit’s end, Jeff–a mechanical engineer who worked in medical devices and surgical robotics–wanted to do something to help. He took the device she was using at the time–a Medela Pump and Style–into the garage and started to tinker with it. The aha moment came when he wondered if a hydraulic pump used in a tool for cataract eye surgery could be adapted for expressing breast milk. The idea centered around using water as a more powerful and more comfortable way to express milk. He quickly prototyped a model, and Janica liked it so much they decided to commercialize the design.

Building A More Comfortable Pump

Naya’s hospital-grade breast pump–which was developed with the design consultancy Whipsaw–arrives in a Tiffany-blue box. Inside users see images of a mother holding her baby and a note from Janica about why she wanted to create “a smart experience around nutrition and nourishment for her family,” as she describes the company. (Bartlett Brands helped to create the branding and visual identity.)

The product consists of two major components: a pump–which looks like a sleek lunch box–and a flange that fits over a woman’s nipple and draws milk into a bottle. The water-filled silicone flange is meant to mimic the feel of a baby’s mouth as it pumps because of the material it’s made from and its shape; the section where a woman places her nipple feels soft and fleshy–it’s like a mini silicone water bed–unlike traditional pumps which are mostly plastic.

“We were able to build off the principles of biomimicry,” Janica says. “We studied the anatomy of a baby nursing breast tissue, and we were able to come up with this design that hopefully simulates that effect . . . The way it envelops the breast is more like nursing a baby than nursing a machine.”

The pump connects to a mobile app, which lets women control pumping strength (they can also do this on the pump itself), and keep track of how much milk they produced, when they pumped, and an expiration date for the milk. Next year, Naya plans to release a smart bottle that will also keep track of how much your baby feeds. (Mothers who obsess over milk production will either rejoice at the level of detail here, or become even more obsessive about every last ounce.)