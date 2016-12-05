This Sweet High School Story Is Really A Deadly Serious PSA From Sandy Hook Promise

WHAT: A new PSA that brilliantly illustrates the need to watch for warning signs of gun violence.

WHO: Sandy Hook Promise, BBDO New York

WHY WE CARE: Well, watch the ad first before reading.

Done? See that coming? That’s the power of this incredible PSA from Sandy Hook Promise, a national gun violence prevention organization, co-founded by Nicole Hockley, who lost her first-grade son Dylan in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre of 2012. Four years later, the organizations says that 80% of school shooters and 70% of individuals who completed suicides told someone of their violent plans prior to taking action, yet no interventions weren’t made, so the PSA aims to raise our awareness to better see and hear the potential warning signs.