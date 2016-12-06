With A Pro-Pipeline Trump Presidency Looming, How Safe Is The #NoDAPL Win?

A day after the Army Corps of Engineers announcement that it wouldn’t issue a permit needed to build the Dakota Access Pipeline under Lake Oahe in North Dakota (the center of months of protests), there was celebration among the protesters. The companies behind the pipeline, however, seemed undeterred, saying that they “fully expect to complete construction of the pipeline without any additional rerouting.” Is the battle over, or just delayed–especially given an incoming government that seems much less likely to respond to arguments about tribal land rights or environmental concerns?

The planned route for the $3.8 billion pipeline passed half a mile from the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, and the tribe has been protesting the project for months, arguing that it threatens both sacred sites and their own source of drinking water. So the Army’s announcement on December 4 was a huge win for activists. It also may be particularly hard for Trump–who has said that he supports completing the pipeline and recently owned a stake in one of the companies building the pipeline–to overturn.

[Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images]

“This late in the game, the Obama administration did not have a lot of options, and they chose a procedural one,” says Carolyn Raffensperger, an attorney and executive director of the Science and Environmental Health Network. “The procedural actions . . . are the hardest to challenge in court. It’s also the hardest for the Trump administration to undo.”

That’s because the Army Corps of Engineers said that it would consider alternative routes for the pipeline, and that it would prepare an environmental impact statement (EIS)–a detailed analysis that’s time-consuming to prepare. That’s not something Trump can easily reverse.

“The courts would look with disfavor on a new president coming into office and immediately calling a halt to an environmental analysis that the predecessor administration said was required,” says Patrick Parenteau, a law professor at Vermont Law School. “At a minimum, there would be arguments in court.”

“The courts would look with disfavor on a new president coming into office and immediately calling a halt to an environmental analysis that the predecessor administration said was required.”

It would be easier, he says, for the Trump administration to go forward with the EIS, and push for a conclusion that the pipeline doesn’t have to be rerouted. Of course–as with all things Trump-related–things might not go as expected.

“They’re bringing some people in who have no real serious D.C. experience and they could screw it up,” he says. “And by screw it up, I mean, just say, ‘Well, we’re not going to do [the EIS], and go ahead and sue us.’ Well, then the courts say, ‘No, you are going to finish it and now you’re going to finish it under our supervision.'”