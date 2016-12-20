Why Photographers Are Flocking To This 19th-Century Technology

Geoffrey Berliner knows a thing or two about old camera lenses. A photographer and the executive director of the Penumbra Foundation in New York, he exudes professionalism as he pulls an antique brass lens from his bag, peers down through his square-framed glasses, and easily rattles off facts about its architecture and history. The lens is called the Achromat, and when it was developed in the 1830s, it was one of the first camera lenses ever used. At the time, it allowed photography pioneers to create sharper images in the tedious photo-making process known as daguerreotype, a time-consuming technique that was used before the advent of film. Berliner collects vintage lenses like this one, sometimes using them on modern cameras. But increasingly, he can keep his valuable antiques stored safely on a shelf where they belong.

That’s because the Achromat lens, and other vintage lenses like it, are making a comeback. In mid-November, Lomography—the art movement-turned-company that popularized the Lomo camera and now specializes in analog photography—started shipping its remake of the Daguerreotype Achromat lens to more than 2,000 people who backed its creation on Kickstarter. The lens, which is designed to latch onto modern SLR cameras from manufacturers like Nikon, Canon, Sony, and others, blew through its $100,000 funding goal in a few hours and wound up raking in a total of $927,000.

Professionals like Berliner, who beta-tested the new Achromat lens while it was still under development, are immediately able to recognize its versatility. “The Achromat is a great lens because it can give you sharp focus and soft focus, and it can give you bokeh,” Berliner says, referring to the out-of-focus areas in a photograph. “Once you understand what the optics can do, then you have more ability to express yourself.”

Like Lomography’s other vintage-style art lenses, the Achromat is based on original schematics designed nearly 200 years ago. (The company’s recent Petzval lenses were also massive Kickstarter successes.) Other than the mounting mechanism that allows it to fit on modern camera bodies, the lens eschews autofocus and other technological conveniences in favor of a manual focus knob and a set of metal, interchangeable plates that control the aperture (the size of the hole that lets light in) and influence the level of blurriness in the background.

The result is a lens that may feel tedious to use compared to those on today’s cameras, but that can result in images one would otherwise be hard-pressed to create without modern-day digital tools like Photoshop, VSCO, or Afterlight. Like the Petzval lenses, the Achromat composes images with shallow depth of field—that is, blurry backgrounds and foregrounds with colors that almost bleed together like a painting. Points of light in the background take on the bulbous shape of the lens’s aperture. And with the aid of additional, noncircular aperture plates, those light blobs can look like stars or other odd shapes as well.

“The idea is to have many different attributes and characteristics in a lens and not just one,” says Berliner. “They become sort of like paintbrushes you can use. You’re painting with light.”

More so than the Petzval lenses, the Achromat lends itself to a softer composition overall. Back in photography’s early days, lens designers had not yet grown obsessed with making images as sharp as possible, primarily because the technology didn’t allow for it. What emerged an imperfection to be designed away—the soft, imperfect focus of the earliest lenses—now feels like a quaint throwback to a fuzzier aesthetic, one that our iPhones and digital cameras are too close-minded to re-create on their own. It’s not that each image produced with the Achromat lens is an abstract, indecipherable blur—although they can be if you defocus the lens. Rather, they retain substantial points of sharpness with a subtle haziness along the edges. Just like with any camera lens, the degree of this blur-to-focus ratio depends on the size of the aperture: The wider the aperture, the lower the depth of field.