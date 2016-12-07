How To Test Products Like A Googler

To build great products, you need input from the people and organizations that are actually going to use them. Successful tech companies have long understood how important this is, and they’ve created processes to do it. But incorporating feedback can be tough, especially if you’re trying to fine-tune a product before it launches. Here’s an inside look at how we do it at Google.

In tech companies large and small, early-stage feedback is a key step in product development. Getting the right amount of feedback matters, since product teams are often racing at breakneck speed and trying to hit a moving target. Not all feedback is actionable, either; the last thing you want to do is try to please everyone. But on the flip side, when you do identify a problem, do enough users care about it to make it a top priority fix?

At Google, we get early-stage user feedback in a few different ways. We first conduct formative and evaluative user research, then we move to a “Trusted Tester” program, which helps us gather feedback at scale, and finally we launch an “Early Adopter” program to scale even further.

It’s at the Trusted Tester stage that some of the most interesting tweaks get made. That’s when our product teams invite users in partner organizations to try out unreleased products and features as we develop them. Over the course of a couple of months, we get to see how our designs hold up in the real world. And the feedback we get–sometimes from a handful of users, sometimes hundreds–helps us improve our products before they launch. This is how it’s shaped four products of ours as a result.

The Google Hangouts team wanted to make the tool more appealing to business users. Earlier this fall, they used the Trusted Tester program to validate key features, such as supporting larger meeting sizes and making it easier to join meetings by phone or video. These weren’t just UX issues—they were essential for us to know whether we had a product-market fit.

The Hangouts team also invited several particularly engaged, large customers to have a seat at the table during the design process. They even visited some of those testers to watch how the product was used in action, providing valuable insights to improve usability.

By observing social interactions during meetings, our team saw the need for attendees to be able to easily mute participants who might create noise during a meeting. As a result, they reworked the UI and made the button for muting a remote participant more easily accessible than before. It’s small tweaks like that that can sometimes add up to impact a user’s overall experience.