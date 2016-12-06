How To Defend Your Brain Against Fake News

The U.S. presidential election last month did more than just open the front door to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to Donald Trump. It’s also initiated a period of national soul searching about how we get our news. Facebook in particular has come under fire for failing to distinguish or deprecate “fake news” and downright propaganda from accurate reporting in users’ news feeds.

But while the social network undeniably plays a major role in unleashing the tide of misinformation we’re all now swimming against, it’s just one part of a larger problem. Chances are it won’t be resolved any time soon, so the question becomes simply how to limit its influence.

A number of partisan websites have emerged, on both the right and left, that either put a distinct political spin on news events or fabricate stories altogether. A recent BuzzFeed analysis concluded that between a quarter and a third of the stories on these sites are either completely false or contain significant amounts of falsities. And while BuzzFeed found a somewhat higher volume of right-leaning than left-leaning fake news, it’s clear there’s a significant amount of misinformation flowing on both sides.

[Our brains force us] to think just as thoroughly about ideas we know to be false as those we know to be true.

That matters. Research on what psychologists call the “continued influence effect” suggests that it’s remarkably difficult to prevent information that you know to be false from affecting your judgment anyway. Unfortunately, the brain doesn’t have a mechanism for removing false information from your memory, so those ideas continue to be recalled.

As a result, we’re forced to think just as thoroughly about ideas we know to be false as those we know to be true. That makes it difficult to counteract the impact of these false statements that then stubbornly persist. That being the case, there are still a few things you can do.

First, it’s helpful to take a cue from another aspect of BuzzFeed’s analysis, which found that mainstream media sites generally publish truthful content. That means that despite widespread distrust of the media establishment (a suspicion that President-elect Trump continues to publicly encourage), the news reporting you’ll find in “traditional” outlets is statistically more likely to be the truth–even if you disagree with the opinions shared by columnists in those same publications.

When we encounter ideas that are already consistent with what we believe, we’re more likely to latch onto them.

If the onslaught of fake news worries you, one thing you can do is subscribe to a reputable newspaper or magazine. For all its shortcomings, the press remains an important source of verifiable information in an era when anyone can garner attention with a clickbait headline. Not only can it help ensure a continued flow of accurate reporting, but effectively forcing yourself onto a steady diet of “real news” can at least give you a consistent informational baseline against which to judge conflicting angles.