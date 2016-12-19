In This Immersive “DataVRse,” You Can Explore Big Data Using Your Senses

Neo Mohsenvand thinks part of the key to understanding big data might be making better use of the human mind, and not relying as much on algorithms. Mohsenvand, a research assistant at MIT Media Lab, is building a machine that he has branded the “DataVRse”: a physical space where people can strap on a VR headset and use their human senses to explore it and find patterns.

“What we are doing is basically we are synthesizing new environments which are basically data-driven,” he says. “You step in a room while wearing your virtual reality goggles, and you’re in a new environment that is constructed from the data. You get to develop some sort of gut feeling for what is normal in that environment.”

Inside the DataVRse, for example, medical researchers might explore data from patients through sound, taking advantage of how humans process noise through each ear.

“Just the pattern of me walking in the data, without me even knowing, it’s solving a very hard machine learning problem,” he says. “Because I always tend to face the source of the sound . . . Those paths that we take, by walking in data, it turns out that they efficiently cluster and partition the data.”

Researchers could, for instance, encode the heartbeat of patients as sound, and the location of those points could correspond to differences in their genomes.

“If I’m a heart surgeon, by just walking in that space, in that direction that I feel something abnormal is coming from that direction, I can identify a whole system of genes that take part in that disease,” he says. “So removing a lot of UI and analytics and statistics and mathematics that is involved in data analysis, and basically using the human brain in the right way, we can use our own faculties to process large amounts of data very quickly.”

It’s a much richer medium for data than a basic visualization or any other current media, which can quickly become cluttered and overwhelming. “One of the problems with the future world is that the amount of information is growing exponentially,” says Mohsenvand. “So it is getting harder and harder to understand what we actually have in terms of information. All of the previous tools that we had– simple visual tools, writing, symbols–they’re not really sufficient and efficient to help us understand what’s going on.”