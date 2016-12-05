Three In Four Workers Say They Still Go To Work When They’re Sick

The odds of you getting sick this year fall somewhere between 5% and 20%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

With the dreaded cold and flu season approaching, many Americans with fevers, coughs, and runny noses will be forced to make a decision: Go to work sick, as miserable as that may be? Or stay home to get better, but make your life miserable when you return with all the catching up you’ll have to do?

55% of respondents said they’d only take a sick day if their symptoms are severe.

Well, according to our recent poll of more than 23,800 workers across North America and Europe, the vast majority of people (75%) would choose the former. In the survey, conducted globally, we found 20% of respondents said they always go to work when they’re ill, and 55% of respondents said they’d only take a sick day if their symptoms are severe. Just one-quarter of the respondents said they’d stay home and either work from home (10%) or take the day off (15%).

If you think you’re starting to show symptoms of “Go-to-workitis,” a disease marked by the compulsion to head in when you’re head’s completely stuffed up, you can watch the video below to help you determine whether you should just tell your boss you’re taking the day off or suck it up and get to work.

There are a number of reasons people head to work armed with a bag of cough drops and a box of tissues. High job demands and job insecurity were cited as some of the top reasons people show up to work when they are ill, according to a 2014 survey by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF).

Four in ten American workers say they come to work sick because they have deadlines or would have too much work to make up when they return to the workplace after a sick day, according to the NSF survey. One-quarter claim they go to work sick because their boss expects them to show up no matter what. If that’s the case, then you might want to find a job that offers paid sick leave.

And if you do take a sick day, that doesn’t mean your boss or coworkers are going to take it as a sign of weakness, Monster Careers Expert Vicki Salemi says.