How Starbucks Can Guarantee Its CEO Transition Succeeds

A company’s CEO is often the face of the brand. In the case of Howard Schultz, his mild countenance has become synonymous with the coffee company’s twin-tailed Siren that signals the presence of more than 25,000 shops in 75 countries.

Now, that face is planning to step aside. Starbucks announced last week that Schultz is transitioning to take the position of executive chairman while he works on expanding the company’s premium brand. Schultz “personally selected” Starbucks’ current president and COO Kevin Johnson to take the helm, which will happen on April 3, 2017.

Johnson, who the New York Times reported is a close friend of Schultz’s, has been on the company’s board of directors for seven years and on its executive management team since 2015. Yet Johnson has some big shoes to fill. Not only has Schultz presided over the expansion of the largest coffee business in the world, but he’s also never shied away from the company’s social responsibility or the care of its staff–which is why we pronounced him among the best leaders of 2015.

Schultz is confident of Johnson’s abilities, saying he’s “better equipped” to “run the company than I am,” in the Times interview.

The nod to Johnson’s operational talents sends an important message, because the way a company manages such a major transition significantly impacts its financial performance, according to leadership consultancy DDI. Starbucks’ solid financial performance–it has consistently outperformed the S&P as well as other brands in food retail–hangs in the balance.

Dave Ulrich, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, explained the pressure a new leader facesin a previous Fast Company article. He said:

To help weather [transitions], executives need strong track records of delivering measurable results amid uncertainty. At times when doubts run high, a CEO should reassure everyone watching that he or she has a plan that will pull through.

The good news is that Johnson has already taken over Starbucks’ day-to-day operations–a change the the company made this past summer–allowing for the two executives to overlap responsibilities. A DDI study of leadership in transition indicates that among over 600 professionals surveyed, close to half (42%) said they wanted a more structured development plan along with mentorship.