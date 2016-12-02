Why Is Martin Scorsese Always Looking Down On Us?

WHAT: “Martin Scorsese // God’s Point of View,” a video essay highlighting one of the Goodfellas director’s preferred method’s of shooting.

WHO: Videographer Jorge Luengo Ruiz.

WHY WE CARE: One of the most striking elements from the trailer for Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming film Silence, aside from Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver’s distracting accents, is an overhead shot of three priests descending a marble staircase. As it turns out, this is one of the most common tools in the master director’s box, and something he uses in all of his movies. Like the recent supercut that highlighted Wes Anderson’s penchant for centering, this video essay reveals the many different ways Scorsese has used the overhead shot since his first film in 1967, Who’s That Knocking at My Door? As the title of the piece, “God’s Point of View,” suggests, this technique might convey either simple omniscience or an element of judgement.

Watch the video below, and look underneath for a list of all the films depicted.