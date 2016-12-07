This Chinese Pedestrian Bridge Looks Awesome, Is Less Accessible Than A Bridge For Cars

The rust-red Lucky Knot Dragon King Kong Bridge spans the Dragon King Harbour River in Changsha, a city of 1.7 million. It’s pretty great that such an ambitious project has been built for pedestrian use only, but you might not get very far unless you are in full control of two legs, and don’t use anything with wheels.

The Lucky Knot measures over 600 feet long and reaches almost 80 feet high. The design, from Dutch architect NEXT, swoops up and down in spectacular fashion, connecting to land at multiple levels. Thus, says NEXT’s PR blurb, “The final shape of the bridge is the result of–literally and metaphorically–knotting all these routes together.”

There’s no doubt that the bridge looks incredible, and by night LED lights make it even more spectacular, but it isn’t accessible. The arched sections of the bridge aren’t just for support–the actual walkways are steeply curved, too. That means steps, and lots of them. Those steps effectively close this pedestrian bridge to anyone not mobile enough to trek across it on foot. If you’re in a wheelchair, or a bike, then you’re in trouble. It seems odd that such a grand and clearly prestigious project wouldn’t allow for better accessibility, especially as it was “designed with recreational, ecological, and tourist activities in mind.”

At least cars can’t use it.