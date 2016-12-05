Vicarious Wants To Create Human-Level Artificial Intelligence

Scott Phoenix, founder of Vicarious, knows that people are scared and skeptical of human-level artificial intelligence. But he’s building it anyway because he believes smart machines could one day cure cancer, create new forms of energy, and solve virtually every problem that humans simply can’t.

