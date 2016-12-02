Def Leppard Drummer Pursues Art With Purpose

WHAT: A new collection of signature drums, artwork, and jewelry, Rick Allen: Angels and Icons & The Art of Drums, at Wentworth Gallery locations in Washington, D.C., Florida, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and New Jersey.

WHO: Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen will appear at the Wentworth Gallery in Short Hills, NJ on December 10.

WHY WE CARE: Allen will donate a portion of his art sales to Warrior Resiliency Program, sponsored by Allen’s Raven Drum Foundation, which uses the arts in healing. Allen has used his life to embody transformation and reinvention. After losing his arm in a car accident in 1984, he not only rebuilt his career with Def Leppard through a specially designed drum kit, but used his tragedy to inspire others. Since then, Allen reached out to teenage cancer patients, children with special needs, at risk youth, families of domestic violence, and veterans. He was twice awarded the Humanitarian Award by Maria Shriver’s Best Buddies of California, as well as the Wounded Warrior Project’s Carry It Forward Award.

Allen uses his art to express hope, transcendence, and need for communication. “My life has been a journey of transformation,” he says in a statement. “Each piece [of art] has a story and a connection to my life from my roots in England, my life-changing car accident, journey to America, travels around the globe and to my deep connection to Wounded Warriors and their struggle to heal.”