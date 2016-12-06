A Practical To-Do List That Will Finally Make Training Seminars Worth Your Time

You finally got approval to go to that pricey training seminar. Maybe you’ll be learning the secrets of entertainers or fishmongers . But do you know how you’re going to deliver a return on the training investment to your company?

“Organizations that send people out for training really need to have some type of a plan from beginning to end,” says David Lewis, president and CEO of OperationsInc., a human resources consulting firm. And if your organization isn’t providing such a framework, it’s up to you to do so, so that you can not only prove that it was worthwhile, but also to open the door for future training.

Here is what you should be doing before, during, and after to maximize the return on investment.

Get clear about why you wanted to take the training in the first place, Lewis says. Ask yourself some key questions, including:

What am I trying to achieve?

How am I going to ensure that the experience essentially gets me the results I want?

What am I going to do to be able to reinforce the training once it’s completed?

How can I maximize the investment for myself and the company?

Professional trainer Nanette Miner, founder of The Training Doctor, says it’s critical to do pre-training assignments if they are requested. If not, think about whether there are particular skills you’re trying to build or specific knowledge you’re trying to gain, and be as specific as you can about those goals. It might even help to prepare some questions in advance.

Research the instructor. If you have information about who your instructor will be, it’s a good idea to do a little homework there, too, says management consultant Gina Worthey, founder of Worthey Solutions International, LLC. The instructor may have written books or articles that will give you a head start on the information you’re about to learn. In addition, if you look up their bio on LinkedIn or their company website, you may find that you have common interests, contacts, or backgrounds. That can facilitate networking and provide good fodder for conversation during downtime, she says.

Ask your colleagues for input. Your colleagues may also offer some wishlist items for the training session. Ask a few of them for input about what they would ask if they had the opportunity. It’s also a good idea to sit down with your supervisor and set some goals for the training session, Lewis says.