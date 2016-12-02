This Scientist Is Studying Mental Illness As An Electrical Issue

Why is electric shock therapy, originally invented in the late 1930s, still considered an effective treatment for alleviating the symptoms of mental illness? Why do some of us deal with stress better than others? And how can we seek to understand the brain’s complex web of neural circuits?

It’s questions like these that continue to transfix Kafui Dzirasa, assistant professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University, and the first African American to complete a PhD in Neurobiology at Duke. Speaking on the TEDMED stage in Palm Springs this week, Dzirasa began with a personal story: Several of his close family members suffer from mental illness, including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

The experience of caring for them inspired him to become a psychiatrist, and it helps him empathize with patients and their family members. “I understand the stigma and I understand the shame,” he said.

Dzirasa works closely with patients, but he’s also a scientist with a neurobiology lab at Duke. The big TED-style question that underlies his research: “What if mental illness is a disorder of electricity, and not just chemical imbalances?” For neuroscientists, according to Dzirasa, the “holy grail” is to understand how 100 billion electrical impulses in the brain generate movement, feelings, thought, and understanding.

Kafui Dzirasa at TEDMED 2016 [Photo: courtesy of TEDMED]

That pursuit is as challenging as it sounds. Part of the problem, Dzirasa explained, is that scientists tend not to pick apart the human brain when our brain circuitry is firing. It’s similar, he said, to unplugging a computer before breaking it apart to examine the individual components. “When there is electricity running through, you can see little ripples of brain waves. Some of us think they serve as mini metronomes that allow cells to work together, like a musical conductor.”

Another challenge, according to Harvard Medical School-based psychiatrist John Torous, is the stigma attached to treatments associated with electricity, versus those designed to address a molecular or chemical imbalance. Chemical interventions have received attention as they’re proven to be somewhat successful in improving symptoms for some patients by targeting serotonin or dopamine levels, for instance. But with other patients reporting that these medications are not effective in the long term (or at all), new research suggests that something more complex is at work.

“The analogy I like is to imagine Boston traffic where the intersections—the neuronal junctions—are perceived as the obstacle in traffic flow,” Torous explained by email. “But the narrow and old and looping roads—i.e., the neurons or electrical system in the brain—are also a problem.” While research suggests that many mental disorders are likely an electrical circuit disease, the challenge is to modify those circuits without causing further harm.