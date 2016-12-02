How To Respond When You’re Caught Spacing Out In Meetings

Remember back when you were in school and you’d spend a good chunk of your time in class with your head in your hands, just daydreaming? Yes, you had mastered the art of looking like you were paying attention. And, everything was going along just fine, until you heard the teacher call your name from the front of the class and ask, “What do you think?”

Immediately, a feeling of panic would shoot from your stomach to your throat. You had no idea what was being discussed (wait, what class were you even in again?), and you knew that there was no way you were going to be able to fumble your way through any sort of intelligent or even relevant answer.

Chances are, this behavior didn’t stop when you graduated. Whether you’re in a seemingly endless team meeting or on a conference call with a client who’s droning on and on, you’ve probably zoned out (and, as a result, tuned out) a few people throughout your professional life.

But when you’re caught in the act, is there any way to recover with grace and professionalism? Well, as a matter of fact, yes. Here are four steps to help you out, you daydreamer you.

If you’re anything like me, your first inclination might be to just start talking in a futile attempt to cover up the fact that your mind was wandering.

But here’s the thing about your fumbling monologue: It won’t do you any favors. Not only will it make it painfully obvious that you weren’t paying any attention, but it’ll also send the message that you aren’t interested in being a productive member of the conversation.

By being unwilling to own your blunder and request clarification, you’re sacrificing a beneficial discussion and any valuable input you could provide in order to save face. Sounds pretty selfish when you put it like that, right? So, avoid rambling and instead move directly on to the next step: Apologizing.