Can Cities Find A Way To Stop Using Disposable Coffee Cups?

If you buy a cup of coffee to go in downtown Freiburg, Germany, you can choose to get it in a reusable cup. Ten or 15 minutes later, you can drop the cup off in a bin at a different café, where it will be washed and reused.

The new “Freiburg Cup” was sponsored by the city, which gave the cups and bins to a network of independent cafes. Customers pay a small deposit, which they get back when they return the cups.

“We think it is a good solution for customers who forget their own cup,” says Renate Heyberger, a manager at a Freiburg student center with a participating cafe. The cafe already gives discounts to anyone who brings a reusable mug, but that incentive–like similar discounts at Starbucks and elsewhere–hasn’t fully solved the problem.

Freiburg estimates that the city’s coffee-drinkers use 12 million disposable cups each year. In Germany as a whole, the number may be closer to 3 billion.

A barista at another local cafe estimates that about 30% of customers are using the new cups, because they only come in one size so far and many people want to order bigger drinks. “If they make a bigger one, we could change completely,” says Jamila Saoudi, who works at a restaurant called Café Aspekt. “It’s a good idea. It’s more work, but less waste.”

Some other cities are testing similar ideas. In Hamburg, a coffee roaster called El Rojito launched the Refill It! program, which offers reusable cups that can be washed and used between 75 and 150 times. “The first customers were totally enthusiastic,” says Roman Witt from El Rojito. El Rojito no longer offers disposable cups at all, and now a network of a dozen cafes is using the new cups as well.

In New York City, a similar idea called Good To Go was tested in 2014 as part of a challenge posed by the city government. It didn’t go beyond a pilot, however.