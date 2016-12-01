These Are The Most Downloaded Android Apps Of 2016

Google unveiled its “Best of 2016” lists today, a rundown of the year’s top apps, games, songs, movies, TV shows, and books based on the number of times each was downloaded from Google Play.

The list includes a number of expected winners as well as a few surprises. The top app download of the year was Face Changer 2, an app that allows you to swap faces with friends when you take a selfie, morph your face, or add things like glasses or funny hats to your own photos.

No surprise, Pokémon Go took top honors in the games category. The exceptionally popular game was downloaded over 100 million times on Android and iOS and had many of us trying to “catch them all” this summer. One guy actually did, traveling around the world with his smartphone to catch all the country-specific characters.

HBO’s Game of Thrones took top honors in the television category, and Deadpool managed to snag two top spots, one in movies and the other in books. Here’s a full list of this year’s global winners:

Face Changer 2; Lumyer – Photo & Selfie Editor; Castbox – Podcast Radio Music; Emoji Keyboard Pro; MSQRD

Pokémon Go, Clash Royale, Traffic Rider, slither.io, Dream League Soccer

“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots; “Sorry,” Justin Bieber; “One Dance” (feat. WizKid & Kyla), Drake; “Don’t Let Me Down” (feat. Daya), The Chainsmokers; “Me, Myself & I,” G-Eazy