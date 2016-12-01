James Gunn Made A Movie Between “Guardians Of The Galaxy” Volumes And It Looks Awesome

WHO: Writer James Gunn and a who’s who of “that guy” all stars like Michael Rooker, John Gallagher Jr, Tony Goldwyn, and John C. McGinley.

WHY WE CARE: It looks like Guardians of the Galaxy director Gunn is pulling a Christopher Nolan and working on interesting small scale projects in between huge tentpole features. (Remember The Prestige? It came out in between Batman Begins and The Dark Knight and it is 1000% worth revisiting.) Something about relinquishing the reins from a $100+ million franchise feature seems to have freed the beast in Gunn, because this movie looks wild. Working with director Greg McLean, he has managed to make something that looks, in its first trailer like Office Space mixed with Battle Royale, where a bunch of corporate drones each have to kill three of their cohort or face even more dire consequences. Not to be confused with The Mindy Project, The Belko Experiment looks like a balls-to-the-wall thriller with some light and dark comedic touches thrown in for good measure. In other words, it seems like the best possible version of a mid-’90s late-night HBO movie.